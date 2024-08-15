By Phil Westren
THE Cornish Pirates have confirmed the appointment of Mrs Sally Pettipher as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect from Wednesday, August 14.
She is no stranger to Pirates, having worked closely with all parts of the club for the last three years as the Chief of Staff to Sir Dicky Evans.
Previously she was chief executive of an international rugby charity, the Atlas Foundation, which she took from a start-up to a global enterprise of rugby champions overseeing child welfare and education projects.
She is also familiar with Twickenham having developed the All Schools’ Programme as the RFU’s showcase legacy programme for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.
She is a founding trustee of two national sports charities, one which combats head injuries across all sports, a role in which she has advised government on concussion technologies and amateur sports head injury protocols.
Sally has commented: “I am grateful to Sir Richard and to the board of Cornish Pirates for this privilege. Pirates gets under your skin, and I’ve been a huge fan from the first moment I met the team there: players, coaches, and the unsung heroes behind the scenes. I am looking forward to ensuring the long-term sustainability of this historic club.”