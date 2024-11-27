FALMOUTH Running Club hosted the 36th annual Mob Match on Sunday, November 24 which was followed by the end of season awards for the Cornwall Grand Prix Series.
The series is held over 14 races which takes place throughout the year with prizes up for grabs for both performance and completing eight of the events.
The Mob Match is a five-mile run around the seaside town which takes in Pendennis Castle and the local beaches before finishing at the race headquarters – the Falmouth Hotel.
Newquay and Par’s Blake Williams was the winner for the third year in a row in a rapid time of 26 minutes and 12 seconds, just seven seconds clear of team mate Tom Morton.
Sam Farmer from Hayle Runners made up the top three, crossing the line in 26:42.
Twenty-three of the 277 runners that finished were home inside half an hour, the one female being Cornwall AC’s Steph Hutton whose time of 29:54 was enough for 22nd overall.
Ruth Barnes (Falmouth Running Club) and Sarah Hoskin (Mile High) made up the top three in times of 30:07 and 30:47 respectively.
The top three in each age group for both male and female were as follows:
Male Under 35: 1 Blake Williams (Newquay and Par AC) – 26:12; 2 Tom Morton (Newquay and Par AC) – 26:19; Sam Farmer (Hayle Runners) – 26:42; M35-39: 1 James Cutlan (Cornwall AC) – 27:53; 2 Liam O’Neill (Hayle Runners) – 29:49; 3 David Crawford (Newquay and Par AC) – 30:13; M40-44: 1 Neil Hayhurst (Hayle Runners) – 28:30; 2 Dave Angell (Mile High) – 28:38; 3 Andrew Martin (Mile High) – 28:51; M45-49: 1 Clive Ramsden (Newquay Road Runners) – 29:31; 2 Andrew Harverson (Truro Running Club) – 31:19; 3 Mike Ellis (Newquay and Par AC) – 32:51; M50-54: 1 Peter Scriven (Cornwall AC) – 29:21; Oliver Jones (East Cornwall Harriers) – 29:24; 3 Ken Walker (Newquay Road Runners) – 29:48; M55-59: 1 Tony Wright (Cornwall AC) – 29:16; 2 Craig Knuckey (Cornwall AC) – 32:45; Mark Williams (Hayle Runners) – 33:20; M60-64: 1 Glynn Davis (Carn Runners) – 33:46; 2 Mark Sweeney (St Austell Running Club) – 35:02; 3 Jon Eldon (Hayle Runners) – 36:00; M65-69: 1 Iain Walker (St Austell Running Club) – 36:38; 2 Neville Witham (Cornwall AC) – 41:00; 3 John Sudell (East Cornwall Harriers) – 41:39; M70-74: 1 Tommy Polglase (Carn Runners) – 40:04; 2 Richard Morton (Tamar Trotters) – 3 Ian Grimes (Launceston Road Runners – 46:03; M75-79: 1 Chunky Penhaul (Hayle Runners) – 45:42; 2 Des Evans (Newquay Road Runners) – 52:50; 3 Andrew Cameron (Truro Running Club) – 54:43; Male 80-plus: 1 Stewart Townend (Hayle Runners) – 52:04; 2 Dennis Burrell (Carn Runners) – 58:26; 3 Richard Jenkin (Cornwall AC): 1:00:23.
Female Under 35: 1 Steph Hutton (Cornwall AC) – 29:54; Anna Philps (Truro Running Club) – 31:10; Freddie Sawkins (unattached) – 31:50; F35-39: 1 Kaye Patterson (East Cornwall Harriers) – 36:51; Katie Robinson (Falmouth Running Club) – 37:50; 3 Rosie Bradbury (Falmouth Running Club) – 38:16; F40-44: 1 Sarah Hoskin (Mile High) – 30:47; 2 Susie Hooke (East Cornwall Harriers) – 34:17; Eve Hearle (Newquay Road Runners) – 36:41; F45-49: 1 Ruth Barnes (Falmouth Running Club) – 30:07; 2 Rosie Gibbons (Cornwall AC) – 33:24; 3 Hannah Fox (Mile High) – 37:34; F50-54: 1 Emma Stepto (Cornwall AC) – 34:25; 2 Andrea Commons (unattached) – 38:35; 3 Corinne Gerrard (Hayle Runners) – 39:28; F55-59: 1 Mandy Watts (Newquay Road Runners) – 39:25; 2 Karen Pascoe (Cornwall AC) – 41:08; 3 Jennifer Buckland (Hayle Runners) – 43:16; F60-64: 1 Julie Towers (Hayle Runners) – 38:27; 2 Sarah Myford (Bodmin Running Club) – 39:25; Revis Crowle (East Cornwall Harriers) – 39:40; F65-69: 1 Nicola Vosper (Lonely Goat RC) – 50:25; 2 Janet Lathom (Launceston Road Runners) – 50:45; 3 Linda Godfrey (Bodmin Women’s Running Club) – 56:45; F70-74: 1 Andrea Simmons (Hayle Runners) – 39:26; 2 Margaret Ann Kinahan (East Cornwall Harriers) – 55:06; 3 N/A; F75-79: 1 Jacqueline Jenkin (Cornwall AC) – 1:00:22; 2 and 3: N/A.
The team awards were as follows: Large Clubs: Female – 1 Cornwall AC; 2 Hayle Runners; 3 Truro; Male – Hayle; 2 Cornwall AC; 3 Truro; Medium Clubs: Female – 1 Falmouth Running Club; 2 East Cornwall Harriers; 3 N/A; Male – 1 Falmouth Running Club; 2 East Cornwall Harriers; 3 Carn Runners. Small Clubs: 1 Newquay and Par; 2 Mile High; 3 N/A.