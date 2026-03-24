HUNDREDS of competitors tackled the challenging St Austell Skyline 10 on Saturday, March 21.
The event, hosted by St Austell Running Club, saw runners take on the tough, multi‑terrain 10‑mile course that winds through Cornwall’s clay‑country landscape.
St Austell Athletes Running Club’s Garth McColville was the overall winner of the ten-mile event in a time of one hour, five minutes and 41 seconds.
The top three was rounded off by Liam O’Neill from Hayle Runners (1:06:27) and Bude Rats’ Morgan Craig with a time of 1:07:31.
Cornwall AC’s Nayana Jain took the first female prize in 1:10:52 which was enough for ninth overall, while Louise Mitchell (Truro Running Club – 1:11:34) and Jodie Gauld (St Austell Running Club – 1:13:11) made up the top three.
The winning runners in each age category were as follows: Female Under 35: Nayana Jain (Cornwall AC) – 1:10:52; Female 35-39: Ellodie Stott (Unattached) – 1:34:51; Female 40-44: Sarah Jenkins (Perran Trail Runners) – 1:22:47; Female 45-49: Kate Murphy (St Austell Athletes Running Club) – 1:26:15; Female 50-54: Samantha Rendell (Falmouth Running Club) – 1:43:28; Female 55-59: Sue Nancarrow (Truro Running Club) – 1:20:57; Female 60-64: Helen Mitchell (Truro Running Club) – 1:26:59; Female 65-69: Carol Norwood (East Cornwall Harriers) – 2:20:10; Female 70-74: Sally Powell (Carn Runners) - 2:28:43.
Male Under 35: Morgan Blacker (Unattached) – 1:07:31; Male 35-39: Garth McColville (St Austell Athletes Running Club) – 1:05:41; Male 40-44: Daniel Harper (Falmouth Running Club) – 1:07:51; Male 45-49: Morgan Craig (Bude Rats) – 1:07:10; Male 50-54: Jonny Colaco (Newquay Road Runners) – 1:07:18; Male 55-59: Toby Lowe (Perran Trail Runners) – 1:13:49; Male 60-64: Alan Wherry (St Austell Running Club) – 1:19:43; Male 65-69: Jon Eldon (Hayle Runners) – 1:15:06; Male 70-74: Peter Brocklehurst (St Austell Athletes Running Club) – 1:32:30. Male 75-79: Des Evans (Newquay Road Runners) – 2:06:01.
The St Austell Skyline 10 is the seventh race in the 2025/26 MTRS race series, with The Beastly Half being the next race on Sunday, April 19.
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