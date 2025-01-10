A LOCAL running club gathered on Thursday, January 9 with supporters and sponsors of the popular Cornish Marathon, to mark the success of its 2024 event in November.
Liskeard-based East Cornwall Harriers running club, which has hosted the race since 1987, invited sponsors and supporters to Liskeard Sports Club to give thanks and celebrate the much-needed funds which were raised and donated to local charities and community groups. The marathon helped to raise money and awareness for local charities such as Blood Bikes, Little Harbour Children’s Hospice and Raynet-UK, as well as Liskeard Scouts, who also received a donation of proceeds from the Harriers’ Boconnoc 5 race in 2024.
Louise Harding, who has been Race Director of the event for six years, gave a short speech to thank supporters and mark her last year in the role, before handing the baton over to fellow East Cornwall Harrier Craig Vaughnley.
Louise paid tribute to the community effort that makes the Cornish Marathon so special: “It has been a wonderful experience to be at the helm of such a brilliant event in the Cornish race calendar, but it has been thanks to all of you, our volunteers, supporters and sponsors, who have made my job much easier! I will still be very much involved with the marathon, but I wish Craig the very best in taking the race forward as the new Race Director and continuing the great relationship we have with the local community.”
Looking ahead to 2025, East Cornwall Harriers are now preparing to host their next race, Boconnoc 5 on Wednesday, May 7, and are welcoming new members to join their weekly club runs.
A new Couch to 5k programme starts on Wednesday, January 15 for anyone looking to try or get back into running in a fun, social environment. Visit the club website at www.eastcornwallharriers.com for more information.