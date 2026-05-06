EAST Cornwall Harriers’ members have taken part in two gruelling races in recent weeks.
Four Harriers – Kaye Patterson, Daniel Walton, Adam Purvis and John Bray – helped by perfect conditions, took on The Smugglers Way on Saturday, April 25, 37 miles of self-navigated running from Boscastle in the north of the county to Looe in the south.
Looking back on the event, Kaye said: “The route itself was tough but took us through rolling countryside, woodland trails, open tracks, quiet country roads, and over some of Cornwall’s most iconic tors. We climbed Little Rough Tor, Rough Tor, Brown Willy, and Brown Gelly—each one testing the legs but rewarding us with even more spectacular views at the top. Every climb felt worth it when you could stop for a moment and take in the stunning scenery all around.”
Kaye and Daniel both ran brilliantly, crossing the finish line together in nine hours and 11 minutes after pacing each other throughout much of the day. Adam Purvis was close behind, finishing only 10 minutes later with a strong run of his own, while John Brady also put in a fantastic performance, completing the challenging course in an excellent time of 11 hours and 30 minutes.
A day later saw Clive Shute head up to Warwickshire to tackle the Shakespeare Marathon in Stratford-upon-Avon with ambition, setting off at a pace of years gone by.
Early miles ticked by smoothly, but under warm sunshine and a deceptively tough course, the effort began to bite around mile 17.
With roughly nine miles of trail pathways woven into the route, the terrain added an extra layer of fatigue, sapping the legs just as the early enthusiasm caught up with him. From there, it became a test of resolve rather than speed.
Digging in, Clive battled through the closing miles, showing grit and determination to cross the line three hours and 45 minutes.
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