Looking back on the event, Kaye said: “The route itself was tough but took us through rolling countryside, woodland trails, open tracks, quiet country roads, and over some of Cornwall’s most iconic tors. We climbed Little Rough Tor, Rough Tor, Brown Willy, and Brown Gelly—each one testing the legs but rewarding us with even more spectacular views at the top. Every climb felt worth it when you could stop for a moment and take in the stunning scenery all around.”