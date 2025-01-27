By Ayesha Gillespie
BEX Ezra-Ham kicked off 2025 for the Tamar Trotters with a splendid performance at the Exeter First Chance 10K on Sunday, January 5.
She flew around the course in a rapid 36:10 and was the first woman to finish.
Friday, January 10 saw the first session of the new Couch to 5K course where 23 students began a 10-week course.
It consisted of some people new to running, some returning after injury and even some previous members returning after a hiatus.
They were greeted by 20 current members who volunteered to support the new graduates on their journey by running alongside them. There was a lot of laughter and a lot of supportive comments.
Sunday, January 19 saw ten hardy Trotters head down to Camborne to kick off the first race of the Cornish Grand Prix Race Series, Stormforce 10, ten miles of road running around the streets of the West Cornwall town.
Daniel Case sauntered in in 1:05 followed closely by Anthony Worthington who managed to scoop a 3rd place in the F55-59 age group with a 1:06.
The first female Trotter home was a new member – Kat Darby in 1:14, finishing fourth in her age group. Alison Caldwell and Adam Speare finished in 1:19 and 1:23 respectively.
Next was Richard Morton, no stranger to this course and yet another age group placing for him in the M70-74 section. He finished third in a time of 1:25.
Sallie Brennan followed closely behind and finished in 1:26, while new member Sue Pendleton (1:31), Arlene Powell (1:32) and Catherine Simms (1:40) also finished.
If you would like further information about joining the club, search ‘Tamar Trotters Running Club’ on Facebook or visit www.tamartrotters.co.uk.