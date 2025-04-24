JACK Yeandle is set to write another chapter in his incredible Exeter Chiefs career after today agreeing terms on a new deal that will see him enter a remarkable 14th season with the Premiership club.
For more than a decade, Yeandle has been the beating heart of Sandy Park. Since arriving from Doncaster Knights in 2012, the Exeter-born hooker has clocked up over 300 appearances, becoming a true stalwart of the modern era.
His story is one of loyalty, grit and unwavering commitment—qualities that have helped shape the Chiefs’ meteoric rise from Premiership newcomers to that of English and European champions.
A natural leader, Yeandle was named club captain in 2015 and has led from the front ever since. Whether lifting silverware or setting standards on the training ground, his influence has been immense.
He was front and centre as Exeter claimed their first-ever Premiership crown in 2017 and again in 2020, when they completed an extraordinary double with victory in the Heineken Champions Cup.
Now, as the club moves into a new era, Yeandle’s experience and presence remain vital. His decision to extend his stay speaks volumes - not just about his passion for the jersey, but also about the exciting future he still sees for the team.
“I’m really looking forward to continuing as a Chief,” said Yeandle. “This is a special place to me. It’s a club I watched for years, enjoyed back at the County Ground as a youngster. I’ve seen some pretty amazing games here at Sandy Park and got to play in some too.
“I have countless favourite moments from my time as a Chief. The amazing highs of winning finals, then the old cliché of the jokes that go on in the changing room or silly moments in the gym – it’s all of it.
“It’s also about seeing boys you train with go on to achieve amazing things – boys getting picked for their countries or going on British and Irish Lions tours. To watch them progress in their careers as well is an honour.
“It’s an amazing job, and I still pinch myself that I get to continue to do it.”
Director of Rugby Rob Baxter reiterated the importance of retaining the experience and character of the hooker.
“Jack is one of the players that’s been here, seen it, done it with Exeter Chiefs,” Baxter said.
“Without doubt, he’s one of the leaders who has really driven the culture here, and what we expect from players. The one thing he will do, and always has done, is turn up in pre-season training with the highest standards, the best fitness levels and works the hardest out of every other player. He still maintains that.
“He’s a great trainer, playing very well currently and someone who is a very good influence on both young and experienced players.
“The thing that’s exciting about keeping Jack here is that it gives us a really strong hooker group next season. He’ll be joined by new signings Joseph Dweba and Julian Heaven as players who have played at high levels already. Then you add into that the guys who have come through our pathway like Max Norey and Louie Gulley.
“We really want to create a squad that’s got strength in depth across all the competitions we are involved in. This signing really helps us create that kind of squad.”