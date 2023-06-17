WINGER Robin Wedlake has joined Jersey Reds from their Championship rivals Cornish Pirates.
The 28-year-old former Redruth and Plymouth Albion flyer has developed a reputation as one of the Championship’s best wingers during his five seasons with the Pirates.
The Truro-born winger made around 80 appearances for the Pirates, scoring tries at a rough average of one every two games.
Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon: “This is a big move for Robin which provides him with the perfect opportunity to hit the re-set button and take on a new challenge – he’s been a stand-out performer in the Championship and we’re really excited to see what he can bring.”