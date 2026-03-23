LAUNCESTON Director of Rugby, Ryan Westren, is backing his side to keep fighting in their quest to preserve their status in Regional One South West.
Saturday’s 38-24 loss at home to leaders Devonport Services has heaped further pressure on the Polson Bridge outfit who, with just two games remaining, are teetering on the edge of the relegation play-off zone.
Westren, though, remains bullish about his side’s survival chances, particularly given the way in which they challenged their rivals for long periods at the weekend.
“Obviously we’re disappointed to have lost, especially given the fight that we showed for a large part of the game,” he said. “Other than the period when we had two players yellow-carded, I thought we contained them very well.
“To come back from 21-3 down to then leading 24-21, it took a real big effort from the guys. The will and the want they all showed, that’s what we’ve got to show in these final two games [against Exmouth and Topsham].
“We can’t do anything other than target these last two games. They’ll be tough, we know that, but I saw the fight we have within us at the weekend and that’s what we must use going forward.”
A successful penalty from James Tucker early on gave Launceston the ideal start, but yellow cards for George Hillson and Billy Martin saw the visitors profit, courtesy of converted tries from Charlie Groves and George Pooley.
An injury to All Blacks captain Tom Sandercock did little to help the hosts, who fell further behind on 33 minutes when winger Pooley grabbed his second of the match, finishing off in the left corner after exploiting a gap in the home defence.
Down 21-3, Launceston were in need of a lift and just before the break they reduced the deficit when prop Charlie Short forced his way over for the opening try, which was converted by Tucker.
It provided the perfect springboard from which the All Blacks could attack the second period. Just five minutes had elapsed when Brandon Rowley saw a hole in the Services rearguard, racing through the score by the posts for the score.
All of a sudden, the momentum was with the Cornishmen who thought they had scored again, only to be denied by some last-ditch defence from their rivals.
Launceston, though, were not to denied and they regained the lead when hooker Levent Bulut, on his 250th appearance for the club, worked his way over from a close-range maul to grab their third try, converted by Tucker.
It was vintage stuff from the All Blacks, but they were unable to hold onto their lead as the visitors finished the contest strongly. With just two defeats all campaign, they weren’t going to miss the chance to heap further woe on Westren’s side.
A converted score from winger Tom Davies edged them back in front at 28-24, before Pooley claimed his hat-trick effort, scooping the ball up and dot down in the corner.
Fly-half Sam Brown, who finished with 13 points, slotted the conversion, before adding a late penalty to seal their success.
Launceston: James Tucker; Billy Martin, Ryan Westren, Tom Sandercock (capt), Ollie Bebbington; George Hillson, Dan Pearce; Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut, Charlie Short; George Bone, Cian Baker; Charlie Tummin, George Harris, Ben Hancock. Replacements (used): Rory Mead, Alex Bartlett, Brandon Rowley
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