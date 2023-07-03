CORNISH Pirates have made their third new addition in quick succession by signing centre Ioan Evans, writes Phil Westren.
Pontypridd-born 21-year-old Evans has played for Wales under-20s and is a former Cardiff Academy member who made his senior Cardiff debut in a Heineken Champions Cup double-header played against Toulouse and Harlequins in December 2021.
Pirate Alex Everett also played for Cardiff in the match versus Toulouse.
Pirates' joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: “A young man who has come through the Academy system at Cardiff, Ioan has had good game exposure already and, in the process, has already gained considerable experience.
“He can play in either centre position but is predominantly a 13, who is very experienced in that channel defensively.
“As a bonus, he also has a useful left peg as well.
“There is, however, still further potential for his game to grow to another level, which is exciting, so we will be keen to integrate him accordingly.”