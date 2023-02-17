Lewis Wells will make his 250th appearance for Saltash in their Tribute Counties Two Cornwall trip to Bodmin today (2.30pm).
The return of Wells is one of four changes Saltash have made to the side that drew 10-10 with leaders St Ives last weekend.
He comes into the back row, with Lewis Woolaway moving to the second row in place of Matt Coker.
The other change in the pack sees Ryan Rayner replace Devon Bennett-Murray at No.8.
There are also two changes in the backs. Will Morton comes in on the wing, with Greg Eatwell switching to outside centre in place of Danny Snook, while Billy Dover takes over from Ryan Cruickshanks at full-back.
Both Coker and Cruickshanks are named on the replacements' bench.
Saltash: 1. Simon Nance. 2. Rob Walsh. 3. Ryan Simmons. 4. Tom Rixon. 5. Lewis Woolaway. 6. Lewis Wells. 7. Phil Eatwell. 8. Ryan Rayner. 9. Jack Pritchard. 10. Lewis Stuart. 11. Jay Moriarty (c). 12. Sam Snell. 13. Greg Eatwell. 14. Will Morton. 15. Billy Dover. 16. Liall Honey. 17. Axel Nicks. 18. Matt Coker. 19. Ryan Cruickshanks.
Liskeard-Looe are away to bottom side Hayle in the same division.
Saltash Seconds have been left without a fixture after Camborne Seconds cried off their cup match at Moorlands Lane – something the club are far from happy about.