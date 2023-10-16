Saturday, October 14
Gallagher English Premiership: Exeter Chiefs 65 Saracens 10.
National League One: Cindeford 20 Plymouth Albion 12, Taunton Titans 40 Rosslyn Park 17.
National League Two, West: Dudley Kingswinford 14 Camborne 31, Bournville 34 Exeter University 31, Redruth 40 Loughborough Students 31.
Regional One South West: Barnstaple 55 Ivybridge 7, Brixham 22 Exmouth 45, Chew Valley 12 Devonport Services 11, Okehampton 36 Lydney 10, St Austell 19 Launceston 34, Weston-super-Mare 33 Matson 14.
Regional Two South West: Burnham-on-Sea 12 North Petherton 32, Chard 31 Newton Abbot 48, Crediton 24 Cullompton 22, Truro 14 Teignmouth 19, Wadebridge 35 Sidmouth 17, Wellington 48 Topsham 51.
Counties One Western West: Bideford 12 St Ives 28, Bude 31 Wiveliscombe 25, Falmouth 17 Kingsbridge 19, Penryn 31 Paignton 26, Tavistock 27 Plymstock Albion Oaks 26, Tiverton 15 Pirates Amateurs 14.
Counties Two Tribute Cornwall: Bodmin 19 Helston 26, Camborne School of Mines 14 Perranporth 64, Liskeard-Looe 17 Redruth Seconds 36, Newquay Hornets 10 Veor 20, Saltash 76 St Austell Seconds 17, St Just 27 Illogan Park 7.
Counties Three Tribute Cornwall: Camborne Seconds 40 Wadebridge Camels 31, Hayle 67 Saltash Seconds 0, Launceston Castles 93 Bude Seconds 19, Redruth Albany 13 Roseland 58, St Agnes 38 Falmouth Seconds 13, Lankelly-Fowey 17 St Austell Thirds 19.