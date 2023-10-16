Counties Two Tribute Cornwall: Bodmin 19 Helston 26, Camborne School of Mines 14 Perranporth 64, Liskeard-Looe 17 Redruth Seconds 36, Newquay Hornets 10 Veor 20, Saltash 76 St Austell Seconds 17, St Just 27 Illogan Park 7.

Saltash name team to face St Austell Seconds

Two league debutants in Chiefs' starting line-up for Premiership opener

