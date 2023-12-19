Saturday, December 16
Championship: Ealing Trailfinders 12 Cornish Pirates 0 - match abandoned after 58 minutes due to an injury to Pirates replacement Ben Grubb.
National League One: Taunton Titans 29 Plymouth Albion 24.
National League Two, West: Hornets 27 Exeter University 33, Redruth 19 Camborne 19.
Regional One South West: Barnstaple 20 Chew Valley 19, Lydney 38 Launceston 15, Matson 17 Ivybridge 14, Okehampton 21 Exmouth 22, St Austell 5 Devonport Services 60, Weston-super-Mare 12 Brixham 58.
Regional Two South West: Burnham-on-Sea 5 Crediton 43, Teignmouth 20 Sidmouth 34, Topsham 61 North Petherton 7, Truro 48 Newton Abbot 17, Wadebridge Camels 33 Cullompton 14, Wellington v Chard.
Counties One Western West: Bideford 37 Falmouth 10, Bude 28 Penryn 19, Plymstock Albion Oaks 42 Pirates Amateurs 27, Tavistock 14 Paignton 25, Tiverton 19 Kingsbridge 5, Wiveliscombe 29 St Ives 12.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin 22 Camborne School of Mines 33, Liskeard-Looe 12 Illogan Park 3, Newquay Hornets 5 Helston 12, St Just 5 Perranporth 34, Veor v Saltash – postponed.
Counties Three Cornwall: Falmouth Seconds v Bude Seconds – home walkover, Launceston Castles 24 St Austell Thirds 7, Redruth Albany 24 Lankelly-Fowey 95, Saltash Seconds 29 Roseland 16, St Agnes 19 Camborne Seconds 15, Wadebridge Camels Seconds 19 Hayle 3.
Sunday, December 17
Investec Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs 32 Munster 24.