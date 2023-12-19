Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin 22 Camborne School of Mines 33, Liskeard-Looe 12 Illogan Park 3, Newquay Hornets 5 Helston 12, St Just 5 Perranporth 34, Veor v Saltash – postponed.

Saltash's game off due to an unplayable pitch

Ashton signs new deal with Choughs

Grubb released from hospital after injury forces abandonment

Championship: Ealing Trailfinders 12 Cornish Pirates 0 - match abandoned after 58 minutes due to an injury to Pirates replacement Ben Grubb.

