Penberthy described the former international fly-half as “a lovely man, gracious, who will be sorely missed,” adding: “I remember him saying that whatever changing room he went in around the world, the Redruth one always meant the most to him.”
Born in Bangalore, British India, on September 9, 1938, Sharp’s family returned to Redruth in the early 1940s, where his Cornish roots ran deep. He first learnt the game on the playing fields at East End before joining Redruth Rugby Club, making his debut in March 1956 in an 18–0 victory over Hayle.
Educated at Montpelier in Paignton, Blundell’s School in Tiverton and Balliol College, Oxford, Sharp remained closely tied to Redruth, often returning during holidays to don the famous red shirt. He later served as an officer in the Royal Marines, representing both the Royal Navy and Combined Services.
His England debut came in 1960, and he went on to win 14 caps, scoring 26 points. Sharp captained his country during the 1963 Five Nations Championship, famously scoring a dazzling solo try against Scotland. He also toured with the British & Irish Lions in 1962, earning two Test caps in South Africa.
After his playing days, Sharp became a teacher at Sherborne School, later moving into business in St Austell, where he raised his family with wife Esther. A respected rugby correspondent for the Sunday Telegraph, he was awarded an OBE in 1986 for services to sport.
Cornwall RFU president, Andy Reed, a fellow British & Irish Lion, expressed his sadness at the news, and extended his and the county’s condolences to Richard’s family and many friends.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.