"I know it was stop-start in terms of minutes I played, but towards the end of the season, I played in a different position and I really enjoyed it. I don’t mind doing the grunt work of carrying the ball and making tackles so playing as a middle didn’t faze me at all. “We had a really good end to the season and I think you could see from the video what it meant to everyone to beat Rochdale. For me as a Cornishman, to see Cornwall and rugby league in Cornwall progress, has been incredible. “Next year is about further progress, although we are realistic enough to know that Rome wasn't built in a day.” Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott commented: “We are pleased to have Dec back for another season. I know he has been working hard in the gym since we finished playing and, like us all, he is determined to kick on again next season. “Injuries and the form of others meant Dec didn’t perhaps play as much as we all would have wanted him to last year. But his attitude was first class and he trained the house down at all times. “Dec really is a beacon for Cornish boys to be a part of rugby league in Cornwall, and once you are given that opportunity, to grab it with both hands.”