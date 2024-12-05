Saturday, December 7
Championship: Caldy v Cornish Pirates.
National League Two, West Division: Camborne v Clifton, Taunton Titans v Redruth.
Regional One South West: Barnstaple v Launceston, Brixham v Royal Wootton Bassett, Chew Valley v Sidmouth, Exmouth v Matson, Ivybridge v Lydney, St Austell v Marlborough.
Regional Two South West: Crediton v Wellington, Cullompton v Tiverton, Newton Abbot v North Petherton, Okehampton v Teignmouth, Truro v Winscombe, Wadebridge Camels v Topsham.
Counties One Tribute Western West: Bideford v Kingsbridge, Bude v Wiveliscombe, Penryn v Barnstaple, Plymstock Albion Oaks v Paignton, Redruth v St Ives, Tavistock v Pirates Amateurs.
Counties Two Tribute Cornwall: Bodmin v St Just, Falmouth v Newquay Hornets, Helston v Hayle, Perranporth v Liskeard-Looe, Saltash v Wadebridge Camels, Veor v St Austell.
Counties Three Tribute Cornwall: Camborne v Redruth Albany, Camborne SoM v Illogan Park, Lankelly-Fowey v Bude, Penryn v Falmouth, St Ives v Launceston, Truro v Saltash.