Saturday, February 10
Six Nations: Scotland v France (2.15pm), England v Wales (4.45pm).
National League One (3pm): Sale FC v Plymouth Albion, Taunton Titans v Sedgley Park.
National League Two, West: Hinckley v Camborne (3pm), Luctonians v Exeter University (2.15pm), Redruth v Chester (2pm).
Regional One South West: Lydney v Devonport Services - now at Devonport due to a waterlogged pitch, Matson v Chew Valley.
Counties Two Cornwall: Illogan Park v St Austell Seconds, Veor v Saltash.
Cornwall Cup semi-final: Truro v Falmouth.
Cornwall Clubs Cup, second-round: Newquay Hornets v St Just.
Cornwall Clubs Plate, second-round: Camborne School of Mines v St Agnes, Redruth Albany v Helston, Lankelly-Fowey v Hayle.
Duchy Senior Cup, semi-final (2.30pm): Wadebridge Camels Seconds v Redruth Seconds.
Duchy Senior Shield semi-finals: Falmouth Seconds v Launceston Castles (2.30pm), Saltash Seconds v BUDE SECONDS.
Sunday, February 11
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Helston v Topsham, Launceston v Devonport Services (2pm), Totnes v Bude (2pm).
Please note, all kick-off times are listed in good faith and can be changed after going to press.