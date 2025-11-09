By Phil Westren
CHAMP RUGBY (FRIDAY)
Nottingham 28 Cornish Pirates 36
THE Cornish Pirates made it three league wins on the trot with an excellent 36-28 success at high-flying Nottingham on Friday night.
The Cornishmen headed to the East Midlands to face a side who had won four of their five outings off the back of victories over London Scottish and Caldy, but saw several changes as Arthur Relton, Billy Young, Morgan Nelson, Luke Ratcliff and Charlie Rice, the latter making his first appearance of the season, all came into the starting XV.
Exeter Chiefs’ Welsh scrum-half Orson James, who joined the club on loan during the week, was named on the bench.
On Remembrance Weekend, both sides paid their tributes before the action started which soon saw Pirates full-back Iwan Price-Thomas impress, as did the equally fine kicking from hand of scrum-half Dan Hiscocks.
Indeed, from his deft stroke of the ball, Price-Thomas was the beneficiary who scooped it up to score the game’s opening try on 11 minutes that was converted by fly-half Arwel Robson.
It was a fine start which was soon added to three minutes later when fluency in the backs led to an unconverted try scored by wing Matty Ward.
Nottingham responded soon after as with No.8 Jack Cherry to the fore, they managed to create pressure close to the line from where hooker Jack Dickinson scored a try near the posts on 16 minutes. The conversion attempt from fly-half Gwyn Parks was good.
A thrilling contest soon got better for the visitors when, from a line-out on the right, the ball was worked to the left for Relton to gather possession and scoot in for another unconverted score.
With ball in-hand the Pirates were giving a clinical display. However, after the referee felt compelled to issue one yellow card to Robson, and then a second to prop Young, the latter on 32 minutes, they were made to pay.
Dickinson would again score a converted try from close range, there was a mazy run from wing Harry Graham to admire, and the Archers then took the lead before the break after Welsh lock forward Osian Thomas charged down an attempted clearance kick and crashed over the line to the right of the posts. Devon-born Parks again added the extras for Nottingham to arrive at the break suddenly 21-17 up.
Into the second half, following the returns of Robson and Young, the Pirates regained and then extended their lead. Relton notched up his second try of the night on 54 minutes, as did then Ward with his second terrific score two minutes later which was converted by replacement Louie Sinclair.
Of replacements being introduced, Barnaby Elderkin, brother of Pirates centre Joe, had earlier made his ‘Champ’ debut, whilst Michael Etete, who had a short spell in West Cornwall last season, also came on.
Nottingham got their bonus point providing fourth try with a converted score for Cherry on the hour, but it was a final converted sixth try scored for the Pirates by power-running replacement Harry Yates that would seal their victory.
CORNISH PIRATES: Price Thomas, Relton, Ribbons, J Elderkin, Ward; Robson, Hiscocks; Young, Nelson, Petch; Rice, Bell; King, Ratcliff, Agbongbon. Replacements: Pritchard, Heaney, French, Cambriani, B Elderkin, James, Sinclair, Yates.
Tries: Ward (2), Relton (2), Price-Thomas, Yates; Convs: Sinclair (2) Robson; Pens: N/A.
