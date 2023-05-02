CORNWALL Women, as expected, have gone with a strong contingent from Launceston Ladies for their opening Gill Burns Division Two game against Oxfordshire Women on Sunday at Polson Bridge (2pm), writes Bill Hooper.
Coach Jo Holden said: “After last year’s triumph, I am unbelievably proud to still be part of this amazing process. The buy-n we have had from all the women this year has been incredible and they are constantly raising the bar.
"Our aim will always be to elevate women’s rugby, and from the amount of women now involved across the county, I hope we are on the right track and can play this campaign with the same amount of passion we showed last year."
Entry to the game at Polson Bridge on Sunday is £5 by programme, with under-16s free.
Cornwall Women’s other group match is against Somerset Women on Sunday May, 21 at Taunton RFC kick-off 3 pm.
Cornwall Women: A Bunt (Ivybridge, capt), L Hawkins (Falmouth), J Roberts (Plymstock AO), M Okey (Ivybridge), J Sandercock (Launceston), G Hall (Penryn), A Warman (Launceston); M Ruby (Launceston), J Arnold (Launceston), J Innis (Penryn), M Arnold (Launceston), S Westgarth (Truro), R Ninnis (Penryn), R Thomas (Launceston), K Wherry (Ivybridge). Replacements: K Upcott (Launceston), L Wallace (Camborne), C Milliken (Camborne), B Smith Scotland (Plymstock AO), L Allin (Bude), R Bennett (Truro), B Freight (Truro).