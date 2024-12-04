ST AUSTELL player-coach Matt Shepherd praised his side’s ‘determination’ after they defeated Launceston for the first time ever on Saturday with a 29-19 success at Polson Bridge.
The Saints led 22-5 at the break thanks to Ben Plummer’s double, which was added to by full-back Archie Bees and scrum-half Dan Tyrrell.
And while the home response understandably came after the restart, Pete Harris’ try ensured they had a 24-point lead which they never looked like relinquishing despite Brandon Rowley’s late double.
Reflecting on their achievement, Shepherd told the Voice: “It was really pleasing. We managed to stick to our game-plan and make sure we try to starve them as much go forward as possible, and it worked for us.
“To see how much energy and enthusiasm we brought forward from our training last week into the game was amazing, so it shows that we are building and where we want to go to.”
Shepherd ensured there was no resting on their laurels at the break, adding: “Half-time was just telling the boys to keep doing more of the same and not taking our foot off the gas, as we've been in positions like this over the past couple of years and slipped up.”
Launceston threw the kitchen sink at times during the second half, but a combination of inaccuracy on the home side’s behalf, coupled with some excellent defending, meant the five points headed back down the A30.
Shepherd said: “I think the second half showed how much determination we have as a team and it showed us as a group of coaches that what we've been trying to put across at training is coming to the forefront.
“We matched them physically and in attack and we opened them in places in both the first and second half, so we need to take this forward into the upcoming games against Marlborough and Lydney.”
While all 18 members of the playing squad had a decent afternoon, Shepherd was full of praise for two – former Launceston men Adam Powell, who was named man of the match, and the impressive Bees.
He said: “Poweller’s defence throughout the game and Archie at full-back showed some really quality to why they've been standout performers for us over the season so far.”
That was St Austell’s second win in three games and now have five wins and five defeats to their name as they sit sixth, but Shepherd is refusing to set too many targets.
He said: “It sounds very cliché, however, I think focus in ourselves and making sure we perform to the best of our ability so we find ourselves in a position we deserve come Christmas.”
St Austell host Marlborough on Saturday (2.30pm), and the Wiltshire visitors who have a strong military connection and a host of players from the Southern Hemisphere, are set to provide a real challenge.
Shepherd concluded: “It's going to be a very tough game. They're a big outfit that likes to play expansive rugby and it's going to be amazing to have an All Black World Cup winner in Sitiveni Sivivatu coming to Tregorrick.
“I think myself, Sam (Parsons) and Chris (Ashwin) will be getting the pen and paper out to get a signature too.”