By Nick Rich at the Newquay Sports Centre
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Newquay Hornets 0 Saltash 43
THE Ashes’ march through Counties Two Cornwall continued, although they were made to work hard in the first half by a resolute Hornets defence.
Saltash were on the board in the 10th minute when lock James Sutton went over for a try and a 5-0 lead.
Newquay stifled the Ashes attack on numerous occasions to gain good field position and it wasn't until the 35th minute that Saltash scored through flanker Lewis Wells, which was added to by full-back Ryan Cruickshanks for a 12-0 lead.
Further pack power saw the ball spun wide from a Saltash driving maul for wing Will Morton to score in the corner for a 17-0 lead at the break.
The Ashes picked up where they had left off in the second half and scored in the 44th minute through veteran lock Tom Rixon. Cruickshanks added the extras to extend the lead to 24-0 for the visitors.
With the try bonus secured, the Saltash bench was emptied and proved fruitful for replacement Charlie Knight who was on the end of some fine inter-play from the pack to score and extend the lead to 29-0.
The final scores for Saltash came from winger Jay Moriarty, converted by Cruickshanks who also scored the final try, converting for a 43-0 scoreline.
To round off a good day for the club, Saltash Seconds recorded a 74-5 win over Lankelly-Fowey in Counties Three Cornwall.
The visitors arrived with just ten players, but to allow the game to take place, the Ashes lent some players.
Hat-tricks came from full-back Pete Harrigan and debut centre Theo Fontaine, while other tries arrived via Dev Marshall, Rob Down and Fred Dover and Sam Snell with the latter adding seven conversions.