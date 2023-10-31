A CROWD of over 1,500 people turned up on a wet evening at Sandy Park last night to see Exeter Chiefs beat Bristol Bears 29-11 in a friendly.
The Chiefs named a strong side, giving first run-outs of the season to the likes of winger Olly Woodburn and centre Rory O'Loughlin on their return from injury.
Exeter scored two tries in the opening 11 minutes, through hooker Max Norey and back rower Ross Vintcent, with Sam Worsley replying with a penalty for the Bears.
Worsley struck again to make it 10-6 at the break, but prop Patrick Schickerling powered his way over early in the second half to stretch the advantage to 15-6.
Aidan Boshoff got Bristol back into it with a touchdown in the 57th minute, but eight minutes later centre Ollie Devoto crossed for Exeter's fourth try of the contest, with the conversion also being added.
Three minutes from time, Schickerling got over the whitewash for his second try of the game, also converted, to round off the scoring.
The one downside of the evening for Chiefs was back three player Dan John, who is dual-registered with Cornish Pirates, limping off.