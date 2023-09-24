Saturday, September 23
Premiership Rugby Cup: Cambridge 17 Cornish Pirates 64, Jersey Reds 22 Exeter Chiefs 43.
National League One: Birmingham Moseley 35 Taunton Titans 22, Plymouth Albion 45 Leicester Lions 21.
National League Two, West: Camborne 34 Chester 26, Clifton 31 Redruth 31, Exeter University 52 Dudley Kingswinford 34.
Regional One South West: Barnstaple 41 Devonport Services 16, Brixham 39 Chew Valley 36, Matson 20 Launceston 35, Okehampton 34 Ivybridge 30, St Austell 19 Exmouth 3, Weston-super-Mare 25 Lydney 53.
Regional Two South West: Burnham-on-Sea 22 Cullompton 66, Chard 41 Crediton 46, Topsham 25 Sidmouth 29, Truro 36 North Petherton 37, Wadebridge Camels 106 Newton Abbot 7, Wellington 55 Teignmouth 14.
Counties One Western West: Bideford 17 Kingsbridge 27, Bude 17 Plymstock Albion Oaks 26, Penryn 28 Falmouth 20, Tavistock 36 St Ives 26, Tiverton 27 Paignton 15, Wiveliscombe 20 Pirates Amateurs 28.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin 5 Perranporth 63, Newquay Hornets 74 Illogan Park 5, Saltash 97 Camborne School of Mines 0, St Just 15 St Austell Seconds 40, Veor 32 Liskeard-Looe 18.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne Seconds 29 St Austell Thirds 10, Falmouth Seconds 34 Roseland 12, Hayle 63 Bude Seconds 0, Launceston Castles 87 Lankelly-Fowey 3, Redruth Albany 5 Wadebridge Camels Seconds 108, St Agnes 67 Saltash Seconds 7.