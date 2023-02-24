SALTASH have been left without a league fixture again this weekend after Illogan Park cried off their match at Moorlands Lane and handed them a walkover.
It is the fifth time this season, and the fourth time in eight matches, that Saltash have had a Tribute Counties Two Cornwall match cancelled due to the opposition being unable to raise a side.
The Ashes have also been left without a game on Sunday after Plymouth Argaum and OPMs both conceded their proposed matches against Saltash in the Lockie Cup, so the Ashes have gone directly through to the semi-final.
It leaves no rugby for the first team this weekend, but the second team are away to Honiton Seconds, with a 2.30pm kick-off.
Saltash Seconds: Ben Lawley, Jack Thorn, Ryan Wilson, Devan Marshall, Dale Partington, Billy Dover, Ross Martin, Colm Rich, Ewan McLean, Mike Grieve, Aidan Marshall (cape), James Sutton, Chris Carpenter, Alfie Libby, Fin Jones. Replacements: Fin Bunt, Harry Wilford, Jon Harding, Reece Sargent, Rob Down.