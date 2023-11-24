SALTASH'S first team are without a game this weekend, but their seconds entertain Plymstock Albion Oaks Seconds in the Ellis Trophy at Moorlands Lane tomorrow (2pm), writes Rod Davies.
Saltash Seconds: Kieran Hurrell, Jon Harding, Ryan Wilson, Tom Hollyman, Ryan Thomas, Dale Partington Will Hunt, Simon Nance, Ewan McLean, Colm Rich, Aidan Marshall (capt), Charlie Knight, Conor Jennison, Alfie Libby, Fin Jones. Replacements: Harley Adams, Max Dennison, Mike Capstack, Pete Reis.
Saltash Colts play host to St Ives Colts, with a 12.30pm kick-off.
Saltash Colts: Dan Hunt, Remy Bedaton, Jake Gamble, Matt Brancher, Tem Townson, Ethan Stone, Seth Jones, Josh Avis., Harry Harbon, Nathan Farley, Junior Bennett-Murray, Archie Hughes, Freddie Dover, Matt West, Laurie Thomson.Replacements: Liam Bowyer, Joe Dowlan, Mitch Inglis, Harrison Roberts, Fin Mulville, Max Jones.