By Nick Rich
COUNTIES THREE CORNWALL
Camborne School of Mines 15 Saltash Seconds 22
THE Ashes made hard work of their final league game of the season on Saturday, overcoming a School of Mines side that suffered a series of injuries throughout the game.
That said, the students kept playing and caused the more structured Ashes some issues throughout the match.
Saltash went behind in the 10th minute after Camborne went over for an unconverted try to respond almost immediately with a try through No.8 Steve Hillman from a line-out out on the right.
School of Mines nudged themselves in front in the 25th minute with a further try after some tight phases for a 10-5 lead at the break.
Into the second half and the Ashes upped the gears and produced a fine try for veteran hooker Steve Kelly to run in from the 22. Full-back Ben Lawley converted to take the lead at 12-10.
Lawley added a try on the right of his own to extend the advantage to 17-10 with half an hour remaining.
The students reduced the arrears on 60 minutes with a third five-pointer to set up a tense final quarter (17-15).
The Ashes went through some tight moments with School of Mines having their share of territory and possession to be denied by some last-ditch defence.
Eventually the Ashes broke out and it was an old head in converted wing Mike Capstack who scored the all important fourth try to seal the win.
Saltash could finish third depending on the final results of Roseland and St Ives Seconds.
SALTASH SECONDS: Ben Lawley, Daryl Lumsdon, Devan Marshall, Ollie Crawford, Oli Smith, Rob Down, Brett Jennison; Ewan McLean, Steve Kelly, Josh Firman, Aidan Marshall, Devon Bennett-Murray, Lewis Woolaway, Alfie Libby, Steve Hillman. Replacements: Mitch Mitchell, Fin Jones, Dylan Lamerton, Ryan Thomas, Ross Martin, Mike Capstack.