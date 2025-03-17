By Rod Davies at Moorlands Lane
CRFU DUCHY CUP SEMI-FINAL
Saltash Seconds 10 Camborne Seconds 21
SALTASH Seconds put in a superb performance before going down 21-10 to their Camborne counterparts in the Duchy Cup semi-final.
The Cherry and Whites included several players with first team experience and it resulted in one of the most exciting and entertaining games at Moorlands Lane this season on a dry pitch ideal for rugby.
After early even exchanges, the opening try came from Ashes hooker Axel Nicks in the corner following good handling and movement (16 minutes). The visiting heavier pack were well held by the mobile Ashes forwards, but eventually Camborne scored a converted try after 26 minutes.
Good Saltash covering could not prevent a second Camborne touch down which was again converted (36 minutes) to give them an interval lead of 14-5.
The second half opened with more sustained Ashes pressure in the Camborne 22 which gave Devan Marshall the opportunity to cross on the right wing after 55 minutes.
Three minutes later the big Camborne forwards drove over the Saltash line to touch down following a lineout to extend their advantage to 21-10.
Although the visiting backs threatened on occasions, Camborne were often stretched in defence resulting in them getting several yellow cards.
The Ashes continued to cause problems for Camborne and almost scored again towards the end, but the visitors managed to hold on to gain a very close victory. They will face Redruth Seconds in the final.
This was a tremendous home performance that greatly enhances the reputation of rugby in Saltash.
SALTASH SECONDS: Greg Eatwell, Daryl Lumsdon, Devan Marshall, Sam Snell, Oli Smith, Billy Dover, Brett Jennison; Ewan McLean, Axel Nicks, Ryan Simmons, Aidan Marshall, James Sutton, Fin Jones, Alfie Libby, Steve Hillman. Replacements: Mitch Mitchell, Liall Honey, Stephen Kelly, Ryan Thomas, Ross Martin, Scott Williams.