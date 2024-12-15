By Rod Davies at Clifden Park
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
Bodmin 3 Saltash 94
RYAN Rayner celebrated his 300th appearance for the Ashes with a brace of tries in this 14-try demolition of a plucky weakened Bodmin side that could not contain their visitors’ flowing style of rugby.
Tom Rixson opened the scoring after four minutes with a well-worked try which was improved upon by impressive scrum-half Jack Pritchard who kicked 12 conversions.
More pressure from the Ashes resulted in flanker Lewis Wells touching down on seven minutes.
A rare excursion by Bodmin into the visitors half enabled fly-half Charley Parker to kick a penalty, but the Ashes’ extra bonus point was achieved with tries by Ryan Cruickshanks and Freddy Dover inside 23 minutes (28-3).
Freddy Dover, who had a good game at lock, crossed the line after 25 minutes and before the interval Ryan Rayner got his two tries to take the score at the break to 49-3.
The second period was a repetition of the first half with Will Morton leading the charge with four tries as Saltash continued to dominate, although Bodmin continued to battle hard.
A try on the left wing (70 minutes) by Lewis Stuart made it 80-3 before the scoring was completed by Cruickshanks and Morton.
This victory cements the unbeaten Ashes position at the top of the table at the mid-season break, while debutant hooker Axel Nicks also impressed.
Saltash Seconds were beaten 53-15 by visiting St Agnes in Counties Three Cornwall.
The Ashes’ points came via Ryan Wilson and Ross Martin tries, Martin’s conversion and an Ethan Stone penalty.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Danny Snook, Billy Dover, Jay Moriarty (capt), Lewis Stuart, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Axel Nicks, Liall Honey, Freddy Dover, Tom Rixson, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, James Sutton, Fin Jones, Sam Snell.