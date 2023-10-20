SALTASH have named their team to tackle Helston away in Counties Two Tribute Cornwall tomorrow (3pm), writes Rod Davies.
Saltash: Ryan Cruickshanks, Tom Hollyman, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Lewis Stuart, Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard, Ryan Simmons, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Lewis Woolaway, James Sutton, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell (capt), Devon Bennett-Murray. Replacements: Matt Coker, Frank Cozens, Charlie Knight.
The second XV have a Counties Three Tribute Cornwall match at home to Redruth Albany tomorrow at Moorlands Lane (3pm).
Saltash Seconds: Kieran Hurrell, Jack Thorn, Ryan Wilson, Will Morton, Jon Harding, Devan Marshall, Ross Martin, Ewan McLean, Rob Eatwell, Colm Rich, Andy Forward, Aidan Marshall (capt), Conor Jennison, Alfie Libby, Fin Jones. Replacements: Mike Grieve, Axel Nicks, Albert Hall, Adam McEvoy, Pete Reis.