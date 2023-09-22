SALTASH have named their line-up for their home Counties Two Tribute Cornwall match against Camborne School of Mines at Moorlands Lane tomorrow (3pm), writes Rod Davies.
Saltash: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Jason Carroll, Ollie Crawford, Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard, Ryan Simmons, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Lewis Woolaway, James Sutton, Lewis Wells., Phil Eatwell (capt), Steve Hillman. Replacements: Harley Adams, Charlie Knight, Ryan Rayner, Jay Moriarty.
Saltash Seconds (v St Agnes away in Counties Three Tribute Cornwall, 2.30pm): Ben Lawley, Dale Partington, Chris Gregory-Morris, Devan Marshall, Jon Harding, Nick Blake, Lewis Stuart, Ewan McLean, Mike Grieve, Colm Rich, Mike Capstack, Aidan Marshall (capt), Coner Jennison, Alfie Libby, Fin Jones. Replacements: Axel Nicks, Jack Thorn, Andy Forward, Rob Eatwell.