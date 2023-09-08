SALTASH have named their team to visit Bodmin tomorrow in the Counties Tribute Two Cornwall division (3pm).
It will be their first game of the season, after St Just cried off their fixture with the Ashes last weekend.
Saltash: 1. Mike Grieves, 2. Rob Walsh, 3. Liall Honey, 4. Matt Coker,5. Frank Cozens, 6. Lewis Woolaway, 7. Phil Eatwell., 8. Steve Hillman, 9. Jack Pritchard, 10. Billy Dover, 11. Ollie Crawford, 12. Danny Snook, 13 Greg Eatwell, 14. Tom Hollyman, 15. Ryan Cruickshanks. Replacements: 16. Dale Thompson, 17. Charlie Knight, 18. Ryan Wilson.
Saltash 2nd XV v Bude 2nd XV at Moorlands Lane in Counties Tribute Three Cornwall (3pm): 1. Harley Adams, 2. Adam McEvoy, 3. Colm Rich, 4. Ewan McLean. (capt), 5. James Sutton, 6. Alfie Libby, 7. Fin Jones, 8. Matt Green, 9. Ross Martin, 10. Andrew Walsh, 11. Jon Harding, 12. Jay Smith-Jones,13. Chris Martin, 14. Nathan Morris, 15. Dale Partington. Replacements: 16. Steve Omelia, 17. Ryan Thomas, 18. Kieran Hurrell, 19. Will Hunt, 20. Pete Ries, 21. Lewis Stuart. Rod Davies Press OfficerSaltash RFC.