SALTASH have named their team for their Papa Johns Trophy trip to Imperial in Bristol tomorrow.
It is a new competition launched by the RFU to fill the final weeks of the season.
Saltash: 1. Simon Nance. 2. Rob Walsh. 3. Ryan Simmons. 4. Albert Hall. 5. Matt Coker. 6. Lewis Wells. 7. James Sutton. 8. Phil Eatwell. 9. Jack Pritchard. 10. Lewis Stuart. 11. Jay Moriarty (capt). 12. Danny Snook. 13. Greg Eatwell. 14. Will Morton. 15. Ryan Cruickshanks. 16. Ben Simmons. 17. Axel Nicks. 18. Billy Dover.
Saltash Seconds face a Duchy Cup tie against St Austell Thirds at Moorlands Lane tomorrow (2.30pm).
Saltash II: 1. Ewan McLean. 2. Mike Grieve. 3. Colm Rich. 4. Aidan Marshall (capt) 5. Mike Capstack. 6. Alfie Libby. 7. Fin Jones. 8. Steve Hillman. 9. Ross Martin. 10. Nick Blake. 11. Jack Thorn. 12. Ollie Crawford. 13. Ryan Wilson. 14. Devan Marshall. 15. Ben Lawley. 16. Chris Carpenter. 17. Adam McEvoy. 18. Dale Thompson. 19. Kieran Hurrell. 20. Will Hunt. 21. Pete Reis. 22. Andrew Walsh. 23. Dale Partington.