SALTASH have named their team for their Counties Two Tribute Cornwall home clash with Illogan Park at Moorlands Lane tomorrow (2.30pm), writes Rod Davies.
Alfie Libby will make his first-team debut if he comes off the replacements' bench.
Saltash: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Jason Carroll, Lewis Stuart, Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard, Ryan Simmons, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Lewis Woolaway, James Sutton, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell (capt), Devon Bennett-Murray. Replacements: Ryan Rayner, Steve Hillman, Alfie Libby, Tom Hollyman.
Saltash Seconds are away to Launceston Castles in Counties Three Tribute Cornwall (2.30pm). Saltash Seconds: Liam Hosking, Jon Harding, Axel Nicks, Simon Watson, Jay Hick, Devan Marshall, Ross Martin, Ewan McLean, Rob Eatwell, Colm Rich, Charlie Knight, Aidan Marshall (capt), Adam McEvoy, Steve Kelly, Josh Firman. Replacement: Albert Hall.
Saltash Colts are away at Tavistock Colts (2.30pm).