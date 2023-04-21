SALTASH Second XV have named their side to face St Ives Seconds in their Duchy Shield semi-final at Falmouth RFC tomorrow (11am).
Saltash: 1 Ewan McLean, 2 Axel Nicks, 3 Colm Rich, 4 Aidan Marshall (capt), 5 James Sutton, 6 Chris Carpenter, 7 Alfie Libby, 8 Matt Green, 9 Ross Martin, 10 Nick Blake, 11 Dale Partington, 12 Ollie Crawford, 13 Devan Marshall, 14 Jack Thorn, 15 Ben Lawley. Replacements: Mike Grieve, Max Dennison, Fin Bunt, Adam McEvoy, Conor Jennison, Will Hunt.
Saltash first team lost to their St Ives counterparts in the Papa Johns Trophy last weekend.