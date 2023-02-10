Saltash have named their side for the big clash with Tribute Counties Two Cornwall leaders St Ives at Moorlands Lane tomorrow (2.30pm).
Saltash: Ryan Cruickshanks, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Sam Snell, Jay Moriarty (capt), Lewis Stuart, Jack Pritchard, Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Ryan Simmons, Tom Rixon, Matt Coker, Lewis Woolaway, Phil Eatwell, Devon Bennett-Murray. Replacements: Ben Simmons, Axel Nicks, Ollie Crawford, Nick Blake.
Saltash's second team have a home match against Tavistock Seconds at Chapel Field tomorrow (12.30pm).
Saltash II: Ben Lawley, Jack Thorn, Devan Marshall, Thomas Hollyman, Pete Reis, Billy Dover, Ross Martin, Colm Rich, Ewan McLean, Liall Honey, Aidan Marshall, James Sutton, Chris Carpenter, Alfie Libby, Fin Jones. Replacements: Leo Sinclair, Dale Partington.
Saltash Colts are away to Truro Colts, kick-off 12 noon.