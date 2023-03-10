SALTASH have named their side for their final Tribute Counties Two Cornwall game of the season, when they travel to Camborne School of Mines tomorrow (2.30pm).
Saltash secured runners-up spot in the table with their 34-17 victory over St Austell Seconds last weekend.
The side shows two changes, with Axel Nicks coming in at hooker for Rob Walsh, who drops to the bench, while Fin Jones is named at openside flanker in place of Phil Eatwell.
Saltash: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Danny Snook, Sam Snell, Jay Moriarty (capt), Lewis Stuart, Jack Pritchard, Simon Nance, Axel Nicks, Ryan Simmons, Tom Rixon, Devon Bennett-Murray, Lewis Wells, Fin Jones, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Rob Walsh, Colm Rich, Matt Coker, Billy Dover.
In the same division, Liskeard-Looe visit Illogan Park, while Bodmin are away to Veor.
In Counties Three Cornwall, Lankelly-Fowey are at home to St Agnes.