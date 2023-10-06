SALTASH Second XV have named their side for tomorrow's Ellis Cup first-round match against Devonport Services Thirds at The Rectory (2.30pm).
Saltash: Billy Dover, Ryan Wilson, Danny Snook, Ollie Crawford, Pete Reis, Devan Marshall, Dale Partington, Ewan McLean, Harley Adams, Colm Rich, Charlie Knight, Aidan Marshall (capt), Craig Coutts, Alfie Libby, Fin Jones. Replacements: Adam McEvoy, Max Dennison, Andy Forward, Devon Bennett-Murray.
The first team are without a game as it is a rest weekend, while Saltash Colts are at home to Devonport Services Colts (1pm).