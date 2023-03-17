SALTASH have named their side for their Cornwall Clubs Cup trip to St Just tomorrow (2.30pm).
Saltash: 1. Simon Nance, 2. Rob Walsh, 3. Ryan Simmons, 4. Tom Rixon, 5. Matt Coker, 6. Lewis Wells, 7. Fin Jones, 8. Ryan Rayner, 9. Jack Pritchard, 10. Billy Dover, 11. Jay Moriarty (capt), 12. Sam Snell, 13. Greg Eatwell, 14. Lewis Stuart, 15. Ryan Cruickshanks. Replacements: 16. Ben Simmons, 17. James Sutton, 18. Ryan Wilson, 19. Jack Thorn.
Saltash's second team have a Devon Merit Table fixture at home to Torquay Athletic Seconds at Moorlands Lane tomorrow (2.30pm).
Saltash 2nd XV: 1. Colm Rich, 2. Adam Coutts, 3. Chris Carpenter, 4. Ewan McLean, 5. Aidan Marshall (capt), 6. Adam McEvoy, 7. Alfie Libby, 8. Axel Nicks, 9. Rupert Allen, 10. Simon Watson, 11. Pete Reis, 12. Jason Carroll, 13. Rob Down, 14. Devan Marshall, 15. Ben Lawley, 16. Kieran Hurrell.
Saltash Colts are away to Wadebridge Colts in the Cornwall Colts League (2.30pm).