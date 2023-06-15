COUNTIES Two Cornwall title favourites Saltash have been handed a home match to kick off their season on Saturday, September 2.
They will play host to St Just, while Bodmin entertain Veor, and Liskeard-Looe face a tough trip to St Austell Seconds.
The following weekend sees the first local derby of the season for Cornish Times teams, with Bodmin at home to Saltash, while Liskeard-Looe's first home match is against Helston.
The Saltash-Bodmin rematch is on December 9 at Moorlands Lane.
The two Saltash versus Liskeard-Looe derbies take place at Lux Park on November 11 and Moorlands Lane on March 2.
Bodmin play host to Liskeard-Looe on November 4, with the return fixture at Lux Park on February 17.
The league season finishes on April 6, with Liskeard at home to St Austell Seconds, Bodmin at Veor, and Saltash at St Just.
In Counties Three Cornwall, Lankelly-Fowey start their campaign at home to Falmouth Seconds on September 2, with Saltash Seconds away to Wadebridge Camels Seconds.
Lankelly visit Saltash on December 2, with the return fixture on March 23.
Full fixture lists for Saltash, Liskeard-Looe, Bodmin and Lankelly-Fowey will be in next week's Cornish Times.