By Nick Rich
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
Saltash 111 Hayle 0
THE Ashes' dominance of Counties Two Cornwall continued as they put a plucky Hayle side to the sword at Moorlands Lane.
The home side were on the board after just 21 seconds of the match when they put skipper Jim Moriarty over for the first of what would be a personal haul of four tries.
From that point it was one way traffic as the points racked up for a half time score of 66-0.
The visitors to their credit produced patches of possession in the second period although it wasn't enough to stop the Saltash juggernaut.
The Ashes’ other tries came from inside-centre Danny Snook (4), outside-centre Greg Eatwell (3), flanker Phil Eatwell (2) with further contributions from prop Liall Honey, hooker Rob Walsh, lock Tom Rixson and young flanker Fin Jones.
Jones, who had a fine afternoon, had a hand in putting several of his team mates clear for scores.
From the kicking tee, scrum-half Jack Pritchard spliced the uprights with eight conversions and full-back Ryan Cruikshanks also added to five of the tries.
The fixture also saw a first team debut on the wing for Pete Harrigan as the Ashes continue to improve the depth in their squad.
Saltash are all but guaranteed the league title and the champagne is on ice, and could be confirmed next time out at Liskeard-Looe on Saturday, March 1.
The seconds were awarded a home walkover by Illogan Park in Counties Three Cornwall.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Pete Harrigan, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Charlie Knight, Tom Rixson, Fin Jones, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, Fin Dover, James Sutton, Ethan Stone.