SALTASH return to action at Moorlands Lane tomorrow with a visit from Perranporth, who thrashed Bodmin 78-12 last weekend in Counties Two Tribute Cornwall (2.30pm).
Saltash: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Danny Snook, Jason Carroll, Lewis Stuart, Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard, Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Lewis Woolaway, Devon Bennett-Murray, Lewis Wells (capt), Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, James Sutton, Fin Jones, Ollie Crawford.
Also in Counties Two Cornwall, Liskeard-Looe visit Newquay Hornets, Bodmin entertain St Austell Seconds, Illogan Park travel to Redruth Seconds, St Just host Helston, and Veor entertain Camborne School of Mines.
Saltash Seconds are away to Falmouth Seconds in Counties Three Tribute Cornwall tomorrow (2.30pm).
Saltash Seconds: Ethan Cox, Ryan Thomas, Ryan Wilson, Tom Hollyman, Jack Thorn, Devan Marshall, Ross Martin, Ewan McLean, Harley Adams, Colm Rich, Aidan Marshall (capt), Josh Firman, Charlie Knight, Alfie Libby, Matt Coker. Replacements: Mike Capstack, Rob Eatwell, Adam McEvoy, Tristan Hills, Dale Partington.
Saltash Colts take on Liskeard-Looe Colts at Chapel Field tomorrow (1pm).
Saltash Colts: Dan Hunt, Max Jones, Jake Gamble, Ewan White, Matt Brancher, Ethan Stone, Seth Jones, Joe Dowlan, Liam Bowyer, Ethan Ash, Harrison Roberts, Jacob Clark, Mitch Inglis, Matt West, Freddie Dover (capt). Replacements: Josh Avis. Harry Harbon. Nathan Farley. Joe Elvidge. Archie Hughes. Rob Butterfield. Tom Knight. Junior Bennett-Murray.