By Rod Davies
COUNTIES THREE CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
Hayle 19 Saltash 24
SALTASH seconds got their league campaign off the ground at Hayle on a day when squalls of rain played a part on handling.
The game was even for the first 24 minutes until Hayle were over for a try and a 5-0 lead which is how it remained until the break.
The turnaround saw the Ashes playing up the hill. On 45 minutes, great interplay between wing Jake Gamble and flanker Tris Hills saw the return pass go to Gamble who went over in the corner for a try.
Hayle retook the lead with a converted try at 12-5. Saltash then levelled the game once more with a try from fly half Andrew Walsh, converted by centre Leo Clapham-Brown to square it at 12 points apiece. Once again the hosts went ahead with a converted try to set up a tense last quarter.
The Ashes young side kept going and scored through winger Jake Gamble, with Clapham-Brown converting to level it up once more.
Saltash left it to the last possible moment and the final play of the match to keep the ball alive and send full back Pete Harrigan over in the corner for the try that clinched the points.
Saltash: 1 E. McLean (c), 2 L. Bowyer, 3 C. Rich, 4 T. Hoban, 5 A. Marshall, 6. T. Hills, 7 L. Thomson, 8 A. Nicks, 9 S. Jones, 10 N. Blake, 11 O. Smith, 12 A. Walsh, 13 P. Britland, 14 J. Gamble, 15 P. Harrigan. Subs: 16 R. Simmons, 17 J. Harvey, 18 R. Martin. 19 L. Clapham-Brown, 20 P. Reis, 21 F. Jones.
Meanwhile, Saltash’s first team were not in action over the weekend as they had been given a walkover by Kingsbridge in the Counties One South Plate competition.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.