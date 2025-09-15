EXETER Chiefs Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, admitted there was ‘work to be done’ in the wake of his side’s 29-15 loss to Gloucester in their opening fixture of this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup.
Having picked up a comfortable pre-season victory at the Ospreys the previous week, the Chiefs knew this latest assignment at Kingsholm was always going to be a much tougher test of their seasonal credentials.
A keenly-contested first half saw Baxter’s side lead 15-14 at the turn, forwards Lewis Pearson, Rus Tuima and Ethan Roots all crossing the whitewash as they cancelled out converted scores from Lewis Ludlow and Max Llewellyn.
However, the second half belonged to the Cherry & Whites, who regained the lead when Josiah Edwards-Giraud grabbed a third try on 57 minutes, quickly followed by a debut score for former Exeter hooker Jack Innard just past the hour mark.
Gloucester made sure of the victory late on when replacement George Barton slotted a penalty from in front of the posts five minutes from time.
Post-game, Baxter reflected on his side’s showing, saying: “I’m a little bit frustrated, especially having led at half-time, that we didn’t really kick on in that second half.
“We struggled to get pace, tempo and that speed of ball, which you need. We were good in those areas against the Ospreys but, if I’m being honest, we struggled with that tonight. It’s something we will have to work on, as well as that 10-15 minute period in the second half where we just had those repeat penalties and a couple of defensive errors, which just kill you.
“That’s probably the bit we have to work on the hardest, just getting through scenarios and just staying in the fight. Not, when the pressure comes on, coughing up penalty after penalty after penalty.”
With the Chiefs again missing a number of frontline stars, including the likes of Henry Slade, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Dafydd Jenkins and Greg Fisilau, Baxter insisted the game acted as a meaningful chance for others to stake their claims for selection moving forward.
“We’ve got a bit of an injury issue, particularly in the back division,” he added. “That obviously makes a difference, but I thought there were one of two out there who showed what they are capable of. Paul Brown-Bampoe was very good, as was Ben Hammersley. Other guys had highs and lows and that’s what we need to iron out.
“It’s good to have those highs, like we did at times, but it’s those lows that kill you. There’s definitely some work to be done.”
The Chiefs continue their cup exploits again this Saturday when they travel to face holders Bath (3.05pm).
“It’ll be nice to get back to Sandy Park at some stage, but we’ll go to Bath in what is sure to be a bigger challenge for us,” added Baxter.
“That challenge of trying to create speed of ball in the middle of the park is going to be crucial. That said, we do look like a team who can stand and fight – especially in those forward exchanges – and that will always give you an in into the game.”
Meanwhile, England have named Slade in their squad for a three-day training camp at their Pennyhill Park base at Bagshot. Team-mate Feyi-Waboso has remained in Devon to nurse a tweaked hamstring.
