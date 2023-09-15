SALTASH will be seeking to make it three wins out of three in Counties Two Tribute Cornwall when they entertain Veor at Moorlands Lane tomorrow (3pm).
Saltash: 1. Ryan Simmons, 2. Rob Walsh, 3. Liall Honey, 4. Lewis Woolaway, 5. Matt Coker, 6. Lewis Wells, 7. Phil Eatwell (capt), 8. Ryan Rayner, 9. Jack Pritchard, 10. Billy Dover, 11. Ollie Crawford, 12. Danny Snook, 13. Greg Eatwell, 14. Will Morton, 15. Ryan Cruickshanks. Replacements: 16. Harley Adams, 17. Fin Jones, 18. Steve Hillman, 19. Jason Carroll.
Liskeard-Looe are away to Illogan Park in the same division, while Bodmin travel to Camborne School of Mines.
Saltash 2nd XV are away to Roseland in Counties Three Tribute Cornwall.
Team: 1. Ewan McLean (capt), 2. Dale Thompson, 3. Mike Grieve, 4. Mike Capstack, 5. James Sutton, 6. Charlie Knight, 7. Connor Jennison, 8. Alfie Libby, 9. Lewis Stuart, 10. Andy Walsh,11. Ryan Thomas, 12. Tom Hollyman, 13. James Smith-Jones, 14. Dale Partington, 15. Ben Lawley. Replacements: 16. Colm Rich, 17. Jack Thorn, 18. Kieran Hurrell, 19. Jon Harding.