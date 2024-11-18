REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST (SATURDAY)
Launceston 29 Royal Wootton Bassett 28
BRANDON Rowley scored twice late on – the second deep into injury-time – as the All Blacks eventually saw off their dangerous Wiltshire visitors 29-28 at Polson Bridge.
Launceston dominated the majority of the contest, but after leading 14-0 inside ten minutes, somehow found themselves 28-17 adrift three minutes into the second half.
But a couple of RWB yellow cards towards the end, coupled with Rowley’s brace, ensured the Cornishmen stayed in touch with the top two.
The All Blacks made three changes from the side shocked in the second half at Sidmouth a week earlier.
Jose Luis Juarez and Lloyd Duke were both injured, while winger Kuda Chisango was replaced by the fit again Dan Pearce, making his first appearance since suffering a knee injury against Matson in January.
Juarez and Duke’s places went to the available-again Ben Bryant and lock Leion Cole.
Launceston flew out of the blocks and were rewarded twice early on.
Firstly, a penalty try was awarded from a five-metre scrum in the fifth minute which resulted in a yellow card, and then soon after the lead was doubled as Cam Fogden exploited a gap in midfield to run in from 40 metres under the posts. George Hillson added the extras.
The CABs kept mounting the pressure and after another yellow card was issued, Hillson slotted over a penalty from right in front 25 metres out.
Chances kept coming but weren’t quite converted as Billy Martin knocked on when clean through, Dan Goldsmith was held up over the line and Fogden was tackled just short.
But RWB were rewarded for their resilience as they scored twice before the break.
After Bryant was caught holding on near his own 22, they kicked to the corner and the following lineout was driven over the line with flanker Jack Daynes taking the glory (17-7). Sam Baker added the first of four successful conversions.
Then, right on the stroke of half-time, they were within three as another driving maul from close range was finished off by prop Mitchell Gough. Just before, prop Alex Bartlett was sin-binned for throwing the ball away.
Launceston needed half-time to regroup but within three minutes of the restart RWB were 28-17 to the good.
Firstly, after Mitch Hawken was ripped on his own 22, a couple of passes sent Daynes away down the middle to go in under the posts.
Then, from the restart, a player ran 30 metres before offloading to hooker Sam Cantwell who ran the same distance to leave Polson Bridge shocked (17-28).
Seb Cox was brought on for Leion Cole with half an hour to play and the former Tavistock back-rower had a real impact as did Hawken, Goldsmith and Rowley in the forwards, while Fodgen, Bryant and winger Zerran Hammond were all dangerous in the backline.
But despite incessant home pressure it took until the 79th minute for Launceston to score again as a driving maul after a RWB player was yellow-carded was finished off by Rowley. Hillson’s difficult kick was missed meaning the hosts needed a converted try to win it.
And deep into injury-time – in the 88th minute – Rowley crossed by the car park end to the left of the posts.
Hillson, having to get the conversion to win it, kept his nerve to end a nailbiter.
LAUNCESTON: Ben Bryant, Zerran Hammond, Billy Martin, Cam Fogden, Dan Pearce, James Tucker, George Hillson; Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut, Alex Bartlett, Dan Goldsmith, Leion Cole, Tom Bottoms, Dom Ellery, Brandon Rowley (capt). Replacements: Seb Cox, Pete Bebbington, Tom Anderton.
Tries: penalty try, Fogden, Rowley (2); Convs: Hillson (2); Pens: Hillson.
Launceston man of the match: Brandon Rowley.