REDRUTH Rugby Football Club has scored a major win off the pitch, landing £50,000 in funding to install brand-new floodlights at the Recreation Ground – a game-changing upgrade set to transform training and matchday conditions.
The project, part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, comes via Cornwall Council’s Community Levelling Up Programme, which is part of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme.
For club officials, the investment isn’t just about better visibility – it’s about opening new doors for players, supporters and the community. Enhanced floodlighting will extend training hours throughout the year, allow for more evening fixtures, as well as create a safer, more professional environment for all players.
The club says the funding will play a pivotal role in expanding its youth and grassroots rugby programmes. By offering more training opportunities, the goal is to inspire the next generation while promoting the physical and mental health benefits of sport, alongside core values such as teamwork, discipline and resilience.
The club’s executive committee said: “Our aim is to create a welcoming and inclusive environment where young people can thrive, learn and grow both on and off the pitch.
“This investment will enable us to host more community-led events, games and training sessions, reinforcing our position as a hub for local engagement. This grant represents a significant step forward for Redruth RFC and the wider community – and we are incredibly grateful for the support that is making this possible.”
The installation marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the club, who are busy preparing for the new National League Two West season. They have upcoming friendlies against St Austell (away, August 16, 2pm), Newquay Hornets (away, August 20, 7.30pm) and Cornish Pirates (home, August 23 , 3pm).
The Reds kick-off their league season with the visit of Lougborough Students on September 6 (3pm).
