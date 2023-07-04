CORNISH Pirates have signed Bulawayo-born wing/centre Matt McNab on a one-year contract, writes Phil Westren.
Growing up in Zimbabwe, for whom he has made five international appearances, Matt has attended Hartpury University and played for Hartpury in the Championship, besides having been on loan at Worcester Warriors and having represented Zimbabwe Goshawks in the Currie Cup competition.
Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: “Matt is someone who can give us that physical presence in the backline.
“A proven and powerful wingman in the Championship, to provide some flexibility he can also comfortably play at outside centre.
“Still only 25, Matt is also a player who can again develop his game further and I am very much looking forward to working with him.”