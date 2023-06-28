CORNISH Pirates have signed Ashford-born fly-half/centre Tom Pittman on a one-year contract, writes Phil Westren.
The 24-year-old, who is recognised as someone with a great attitude, has recently departed Jersey Reds where in two seasons he made 22 appearances for the island side.
Despite being born in Kent, he spent most of his childhood in the South West attending King’s College in Taunton and then the University of Bath, where he was an integral member of their side whilst undertaking his BSc Sports Performance course.
Pittman had also in early days played for Salisbury under the watchful eye of his respected coach Mark Murley, a former ‘Pirate’ and father of Harlequins player Cadan.
Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: “We are delighted to welcome Tom and see him as a good fit for us.
"He has played most of his rugby at fly-half but can also play ’12’, which handily provides a little flexibility.
“A livewire, who is tough in contact, at a young age he has also importantly been a proven Championship performer.”