CORNISH scrum-half Will Becconsall has joined the Cornish Pirates on loan from Exeter Chiefs.
Commenting on the signing of the 22-year-old, Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle, said: “With Cam Jones out with an ankle injury, and with Will Rigelsford not available at this present time, we needed to bolster our squad.
“Will Becconsall himself has been injured, but he has worked his way back to fitness with a couple of run outs for Exeter University, plus he that experience of having played for the Chiefs in the Premiership.
“We are excited to be working with him and it once again underlines our good relationship with Exeter.”
Becconsall is likely to be named in the squad for Sunday’s Championship clash with Cambridge (2.30pm).