By Phil Westren
FORtheir opening game in this season’s Premiership Cup, the Cornish Pirates will extend a warm welcomethisevening to Exeter Chiefs.
Also, in front of now sell-out crowd, and with the weather set fair, an exciting and entertaining contest is expected. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.
Both sides have been less than their best in their league campaigns to date, so this Premiership Cup fixture will provide each with an opportunity to regenerate a good feel factor.
There are just two changes in the Cornish Pirates starting XV from the one that ran out in the match away to Cambridge last time out, and both are in the forwards.
At hooker, Harry Hocking will make his first start of the season following Morgan Nelson having joined Gloucester, and in the back row Josh King is named in place of the injured Alex Everett.
Speaking ahead of the game, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver said:
“Over the last few years, we have had some fantastic attendances at matches between the Pirates and the Chiefs, and now with a sell-out crowd confirmed it should be another great occasion for supporters to enjoy.
“We don’t have too many opportunities to play such a quality side, so when it does arise everyone really needs to embrace it and get behind the lads.
“Both sides will be looking to do well in the Cup, which we both regard as important. For us it is also important that we try to keep our young team up and running, in a continued effort to move forward, whilst I am sure that Rob (Baxter) will also want to see the same from his gifted set of guys.”
CORNISH PIRATES: Iwan Price-Thomas, Matt McNab, Tom Georgiou, Joe Elderkin, Arthur Relton, Bruce Houston, Dan Hiscocks; Billy Keast, Harry Hocking, Jay Tyack, Charlie Rice, Eoin O’Connor, Josh King, Will Gibson, Hugh Bokenham. Replacements: Sol Moody, Billy Young, Ollie Andrews, Matt Cannon, Tomi Agbongbon, Cam Jones, Iwan Jenkins, Will Trewin.
EXETER CHIEFS: Josh Hodge, Paul Brown-Bampoe, Ben Hammersley, Will Rigg, Tommy Wyatt, Will Haydon-Wood, Will Becconsall; Will Goodrick-Clarke, Dan Frost, Ehren Painter, Rusi Tuima, Lewis Pearson, Ethan Roots, Jacques Vermeulen, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Jack Innard, Kwenzo Blose, Jimmy Roots, Joe Bailey, Martin Moloney, Stu Townsend, Harvey Skinner, Joe Hawkins.